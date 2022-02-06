The angry youth of Ghana will start chasing our leaders with hammer - Nunoo-Mensah

General News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah (retd), says the youth of Ghana are angry due to extreme hardship in the country.



He has therefore advised Ghanaian leaders to tread cautiously to prevent any instability.



To him, we are not running Ghana well and the youth in the country are gradually losing their cool.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the former military capo stated that our leaders must learn lessons from the countries where the coups have occurred.



He indicated that leaders must put in their best to help transform the lives of people and not to worsen their hardship.



Mr. Nunoo-Mensah averred that after the era of Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana has been going down.



He said “after the era of Nkrumah, Ghana has been going down. Unemployment is going up and no one seems to care. Very soon our youth will start chasing our leaders with hammers. Our youth are going through hell and no leader is providing them with any better opportunities.”



As someone who has lived to see all the coups in Ghana, he warned that Ghana is gradually heading to that era again and if we don’t put in measures to address the challenges of people, we will get to that point.