The amazing guide to getting Stronger and healthier in 2022

General News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Some people thought January would never come to an end. Some have joked that January is a year in its own right. This is because many people spend their December salaries and savings in December and early January, and thus end up with a lot of bills and responsibilities. This has a way of affecting their mental and spiritual well-being.



Surprisingly, it’s February already and it seems so fast that it will end in a few days.



It is with relief that we walk away from 2021, marked by a seemingly endless global pandemic, lockdowns and, ultimately, a lot of time spent at home. But in many ways, 2021 has opened our eyes to the importance of prioritizing ourselves and our physical, spiritual, and mental well-being.



Popular trends on Google search in 2021 showed that most of us were looking for ways to “heal” and be healthy. This energy must not stop with the end of 2021. There is no better way to start 2022 than to be stronger, healthier and on a better footing to face all the challenges ahead. The best part is that you can identify healthy goals and positive habits and it can start at home.



Lay the foundations



Big fitness ambitions are usually abandoned after a month or so, not for a lack of good intentions, but because they’re often too vague, too ambitious, or too difficult to sustain. So before hitting the nearest gym or jumping into the latest diet trend, remember that a great first step is to lay the groundwork. Begin to understand what healthy goals you would like to achieve and list them. More importantly, how realistic and achievable are these goals, and what short-term steps would you need to get there? Other things to consider include possible challenges, whether outside forces or your weaknesses and temptations, that could sabotage your mission.



Next, what habits, tools, and practices will you need in your daily routine to help you achieve the changes you desire? Hydrate, hydrate and hydrate! It’s no secret that water is essential for the body. It keeps us hydrated, maintains our body temperature, eliminates waste, keeps our joints lubricated and, in short, keeps our body and its organs functioning properly. Yet the truth is that most adults don’t get enough water daily for a variety of reasons. Some are so busy working too hard that they simply forget to drink water, while others struggle to keep track of their water intake. Some just don’t know how much water to drink per day. The general rule is 2.7 to 3.7 liters of fluid per day. This comes from water, drinks and even food, which makes up about 20% of our daily fluid intake. For a healthier start to 2022, make sure you get enough water daily.



While wellness is the watchword, you can also take steps to ensure the water you drink is free of chemicals and pollutants. If bottled water isn’t an option, boiling water to kill pathogenic organisms and other matter is the next smart step. Preferably, you can use a home water purification system such as QNET’s HomePure Nova water filtration system. It’s easy to install and passes tap water through nine layers of filtration, so the water you drink is 99.9999% free of bacteria and viruses, as well as microplastics and other fine sediments, chemicals and heavy metals.



Food Management



“You are what you eat” is a popular phrase, but the sad reality is that ignorance or lack of preparation can lead to many dangerous, hard to maintain, or yo-yo tendencies in an effort to eat clean and healthy. improve health.



Knowing your exercise and health goals is key to determining what you need to do in terms of food intake. Establishing sustainable eating habits, such as maintaining a plant-based diet, can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity and diabetes – and guide you towards achieving your goals. for this year.



Creating and maintaining healthy eating habits is also less daunting when you have company. Some companies, such as QNET, are championing sustainable meatless policies in the office, making it easier for employees to begin their journey to better health and wellbeing through a collective movement.



QNET also offers an innovative weight management program – BELITE123 – which helps maintain metabolism, reduce hunger pangs, detoxify the body and boost immunity in a simple three-part step that is easy to incorporate into your everyday routine. Based on natural ingredients such as green tea, berries, African mango and peppermint, BELITE123 also improves gut health and cholesterol levels in the body. Other healthy diets to consider could be the Mediterranean diet, the DASH diet, or even the Paleo diet.



The main advice is to do your research first and make sure the plan you choose fits your needs, wants and lifestyle. Always get regular checkups with doctors or nutritionists to make sure you are staying healthy.



Healthy air, healthy mind and body Apart from the food we eat and the water we drink, we must not neglect the air we breathe. The problem is that with smog, fossil fuels and greenhouse gases, virtually all of us are subject to a number of air pollutants the moment we step outside.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nine out of ten people breathe in high levels of pollution. Meanwhile, up to seven million people die prematurely each year due to outdoor and household air pollution. Although we have little control over indoor or outdoor air, we can control the air in our homes. One simple way is to invest in suitable houseplants.



Not only do they work wonders for sprucing up the home, but plants like philodendrons and peace lilies can also flush out spores, harmful chemicals and more, which will help your lungs, sleep and well-being. general.



And then there are air purifiers like HomePure Zayn, which remove most indoor pollutants and allergens.



HomePure Zayn uses electrostatic, UV light and ultra-plasma ion filter technology to rid indoor air of electromagnetic fields generated by household appliances. The result? Cleaner, recharged air throughout the day for maximum benefits.



In the end, it all may seem like a lot of small steps just to get started. But taking these small steps will ensure you start the year off on a solid, healthier footing. Why? So you can achieve your goals with the right mindset, structure, and better discipline, which will ultimately allow you to stick to the landing for more satisfying results.



