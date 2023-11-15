The already popular 24-hour economy proposal is but one of many potent arrows in the quiver of JM – MP

General News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has reacted to the decision by the Transport Operators Association of Ghana to support former President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy proposal.



The driver unions, in a statement, noted that the establishment of a 24-hour economy initiative signifies more than an adjustment in operational hours; it’s a paradigm shift that challenges the status quo.



In their view, the transformation will be the catalyst for heightened productivity, fostering a more responsive and accessible government.



They further posited that the 24-hour economy will encourage their workforce to unleash a realm of accessibility previously confined by the constraints of time.



“We, the transport operators, are solidly in support of this proposal; we will get access to the fueling station at any time without fear of closure.



The 24-hour economy will dismantle the barriers of time and usher us into an era of unprecedented convenience for us, the drivers, our passengers, and the country as a whole,” they said.



The statement from the drivers added that the 24-hour economy will serve as a catalyst for progress, opening avenues for increment in economic activities and improved public services.



With a 24-hour economy, the government will transition into a state of perpetual operation; hence, we can work with DVLA and other related agencies anytime.



We by this statement mention that all other transport unions are fully in support of the 24-hour economy proposal.”



Reacting to this, Dr. Apaak described the proposal as one of the several proposals the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to help the country recover from the economic crisis.



He noted that the proposal is also one of the potent arrows of quiver John Dramani Mahama has at his disposal, which he would talk about as he embarks on his tour and engagement with stakeholders.



He maintained that the current presidential candidate of the NPP is deluding themselves over their ability to break the 8 in 2024, despite the mess they have created.



“The already popular 24-Hour Economy proposal is but one of many potent arrows in the quiver of JM. More will be announced by the incoming President as he crisscrosses Ghana to engage the masses & key stakeholders. Let the liar and his worshipers keep deluding themselves. #VoteJM”



Mr. Mahama has promised a “24-hour economy” in his next administration.



He stated that the plan is one of the cornerstones of his presidential campaign programme for 2024.



He added that such a programme would aid in economic growth and employment creation.



“We intend to implement a 24-hour economy, and by this, we will provide incentives in terms of reduction in corporate taxes and other exemptions to businesses that would sign up to the 24-hour economy initiative.



We would provide them with the necessary security to enable them to operate for these long hours,” he indicated.