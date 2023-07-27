The achievements of the NPP are always in a book – Nana Yaa Jantuah

Politics of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The General Secretary of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has said that all of the achievements of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) can only be found in books.



She explained that at a time when Ghanaians are suffering from economic hardships, it amazes her that the NPP is only focused on its mantra to ‘Break the 8’ in Ghana’s political landscape.



She stressed that there is no evidence of the supposed achievements of the government anywhere, except for when its functionaries are defending it.



“You want to break the 8? With what? You see, the achievements of the NPP are always in books… It’s either a book or some sheets because they always have these sheets… so immediately you talk about it then they open and they talk about it.



“They won’t tell you exactly where the project is; they are always reading books. You see, whatever you do, the situation in which we are will show. Standards of living has dropped so low, and the cost of living for Ghanaians are so high and I am surprised the NPP is only interested in breaking the 8,” she stated.



Nana Yaa Jantuah was speaking on TV3 Newday on Thursday, July 27, 2023, and monitored by GhanaWeb when she made the comments.



You can also watch the newest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











AE/OGB