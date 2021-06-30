The Uriel Foundation launched to encourage reading

General News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: Uriel Foundation

Sheer brilliance and ecstasy characterized the launch of ‘The Uriel Foundation’ at the Covenant Presby School in Dzorwulu, Accra on Wednesday, June 30.



Themed ‘A child who reads will be an adult who thinks’ the initiative by season II competition primarily seeks to encourage reading among pupils and students.



At the launch, the eight-year-old said “…you will agree with me that these days all that children talk about is TV shows, games, phones and what have you at the expense of reading.





“Let me thank particularly the head of school, Mrs Evelyn Amoamah Antwi for allowing Covenant Family to be part of this launch.



Reading also helps you to increase your vocabulary and communicate well.





“It takes you to places you cannot go and meet people you are not likely to meet. Recently, I had the opportunity to meet some well-known Members of Parliament because of reading.”





He added “So, I will encourage all and sundry that if you have any good book that will keep you company, just go for it and read it. The positives are endless, hence today’s launch.





“Our mission at Uriel foundation is to reach out to every child, inspire, empower, encourage and inculcate good reading habits into them.





“I want to use this opportunity to call on all benevolent organisations, individuals, as well as corporate bodies to come join hands with us to contribute immensely to the lives of this country’s future generation.



“We at Uriel Foundation believe, reading makes your world big.”



The competition was birthed on February 28, 2021, after Uriel was crowned winner of Bookworm season II lower primary category, a reading competition organized by Bookworm Avenue Consult.