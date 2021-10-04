The Untold: The girl born into riches but unlucky with love

General News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Queen Esther Jackson takes her turn on The Untold on GhanaWeb TV as she narrates what her life as a 'bright-smart' child was like, and the many mistakes that gift led her into.



The lifestyle coach and cosmetic formulator also describes how the many challenges she experienced, with bad relationships have molded her into the strong woman she is now.



"My dad used to tell me that, 'Don't worry, that is how you are: you are smart, you are intelligent, you're different. Accept it the way you are. My intelligence was always a problem so having friends became an issue, and I really also wanted to be normal because I was thinking that the way I was wasn't normal," she said.



Queen Esther recalls the events that led to her worst day ever, her wedding day, and laughs about it.



"The only thing that the man bought for himself was his jacket: he didn't know how the wedding rings were made, he didn't know how the food was made, he didn't know anything.



"We actually went for our honeymoon in Dubai, and even in Dubai [laughter], he cheated on me - our honeymoon," she said.



Although she was born with a silver spoon in her mouth, she takes us on a journey of how messed up her love life turned out and why she is not a bitter woman who hates men.



Watch the full story of Queen Esther Jackson on GhanaWeb TV below:



