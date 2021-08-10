The Untold: How a girl's crushed childhood birthed an American dream - Doreen Aboagye’s story

General News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In this week’s edition of The Untold on GhanaWeb TV, the young Doreen Aboagye speaks about some of the harshest realities that hit her and how a never-expected turn of events landed her in the United States of America.



The young businesswoman describes how she had to deal with the sudden and painful death of her mother, especially at a time when she was still so young.



The day her mom died, she believed her entire world had been shattered.



“I rushed to go see for myself and true to his words, there was my mom, in so much pain. I started crying and that drew the attention of a lot of people, as they made arrangements for a car from the roadside to come convey her to the hospital.



“By the time the car arrived, my mom ceased crying; she was gone. Getting to the hospital – which was outside our town, the doctor confirmed that she had died a while back. I was by then standing by the roadside when I saw one of my uncles we call ‘Back to Sender’, drove by in his car, with my mother in the back, as he honked through the town. One of the women with them threw my mother’s cloth and me and so I asked where she was. That was when she told me my mother had died,” she narrated to Etsey Atisu.



However, while still roaming the streets of Kuwait in her later life, she would receive a news – an unexpected one, that will completely change her life forever.



