The Untold: Fr. Andrew Campbell's story of how he became known as the 'lepers' priest

After a short break, The Untold on GhanaWeb TV returns with another season and to kick it off, Rev. Father Andrew Campbell takes a seat to share his over five decades story of being in Ghana.



From the streets of Ireland to Accra, Ghana, Fr. Campbell recalls some of the interesting bits of his journey and how things like the hot climates of Accra nearly put him off from staying at post in this West African country.



Also, this priest, known popularly as the Lepers Priest, chronicles his journey to when and how he came to live and love people living with leprosy.



“A leper came to me one day with a whole bag of mangoes and with no fingers and no toes, and I was afraid and I said, what do I do? And then I took the mangoes and then I gave them out to people quickly but after I gave them out, I felt guilty,” he said of his first encounter with a leper.



