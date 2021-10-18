The Untold: Brave Ghanaian women who have fought breast cancer and won

General News of Monday, 18 October 2021

• 2.3 million were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 alone, with 685000 deaths recorded globally



• Priscilla and Juliette are survivors of the disease



• These brave women spoke with GhanaWeb TV in 2019



As we mark this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness month this October, we bring back the stories of two brave women, Juliette Mills-Lutterodt and Priscilla Yarkor Enninful, and who are breast cancer survivors.



Their stories, as shared in this episode of The Untold on GhanaWeb TV, give us insights into their journeys and their stories in general.



October is marked globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month; a month set aside to promote the awareness of breast cancer and to project its education.



These interviews from 2019 are still as relevant today and it is the hope that it will truly inspire you as we bring it back to you today.



Watch the full interview below:



