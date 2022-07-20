The Suame magazine incident exposes the weakness we’ve in communication as a party - Majority Leader

Politics of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

The Majority Leader in Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has underscored the need for the New Patriotic Party-led government to enhance its communication machinery since it was defective.



The longest-serving lawmaker for the constituents of Suame says the government and the party’s communication is facing some challenges that must be addressed.





He was responding to the hooting and near attack by traders at Magazine when he visited the area on Monday to interact with them.



The traders and residents took on the MP and accused him and the government of failing on their pledge to construct the Suame road and an interchange.



The constituents had complained that the dusty nature of the road was affecting their trading activities and personal health.



The MP in his response said communication had gone to the traders about some challenges the contractor faced in securing bitumen for the project.



However, the traders and residents will not take any explanation and took to the streets to demonstrate and hoot at him.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio, he said “the incident exposes what I have always complained about. We have a problem with communication. We need to address the challenge and deal with it.”



He further disclosed that the residents apologized after he and his team had explained the issues to them and why the project had been delayed.



” I have always held the view that we have a problem with communication as a party. Our ability to explain issues to the people for them to understand is problematic. This should be a wake-up call for all of us.”