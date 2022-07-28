The Plea Bargain law - Everything you should know

General News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given his assent to a bill that sought to amend the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) (Amendment) Act, 1960 (Act 30) to formally introduce plea bargaining into the administration of criminal justice.



This law is therefore in respect of all offences committed in the country except for a few that have already been set out in the 1992 constitution of Ghana.



But what does this newly-amended law, Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) (Amendment) Act, 2022 (Act 1079), entail?



Below are a few things you should know about as put together by GhanaWeb:



What is Plea Bargaining?



Plea bargaining is a process in criminal justice where an accused person relinquishes the right to go to full trial in exchange for some other benefit.



Who can Plea Bargain?



According to a statement issued by the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice, all offenders except those who commit some offences exempted by the bill are eligible to plea bargain.



Benefits of Plea Bargaining



The statement indicates that the benefits of plea bargaining for persons accused and charged for criminal offenses include the lessening of their charges or punishment.

“For an accused person, benefits may include a reduction of the offence charged to a lesser offence, a reduction in punishment for an offence charged or a withdrawal of some of the charges against the accused person, it further noted.”



How does the state gain?



The statement issued by the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice the State also noted that the caseload of the courts and of prosecutors will be reduced through plea bargaining and prisons will be decongested due to reduced sentencing aiding in the reform of accused persons and the satisfaction of victims of offences through compensation and restitution, in addition to the punishment of the accused.



Other benefits include saving the State resources through the reduction of protracted trials.



Which offences are exempted:



The statement from the AG’s office further indicated that treasonable and first degree offences are exempted from the plea bargain.

“Act 1079 creates excerptions to plea negotiations for offences in the nature of high treason, high crime, rape, defilement, genocide, robbery, kidnapping, murder, attempted murder, abduction, piracy, hijacking and an offence related to public elections. The decision to exclude the application of plea bargaining in respect of certain classes of offences was backed by strong public policy considerations. The interest of the state and the need to protect the vulnerable in society were paramount,’ he said.



Other details on the Plea Bargaining law:



The new Plea Bargaining law, Act 1079 makes provision for accused persons who are physically incapacitated.



“Where the accused person is blind or illiterate or a person with a disability, a person other than the prosecutor, investigator, or an interested party, shall read over and explain to the accused person the contents of the plea agreement in a language the accused person understands, and the person shall certify on the plea agreement before executing the plea agreement,” it stated in 162F (5).



See the full document below:







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.











EA/WA