General News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Nana Addo we knew is not the same person we're seeing now - Governance Lecturer

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah says a reshuffle in the Akufo-Addo-led administration is long overdue.

"It seems there's no reshuffle in Akufo-Addo's books, it is not in his dairy . . . Nana Addo reshuffle ooo! reshuffle," he exclaimed.

The lecturer who was contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' asked President Akufo-Addo not to create the impression that appointees in his administration are being rewarded for not performing.

"Stamp your authority. Maybe you're not being told the truth . . . the Nana Addo that we knew is not the same person we are seeing now; please quicken yourself a bit," he urged the President.

