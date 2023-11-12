The NPP government stands solidly with you – Energy Minister to Krachiman

Regional News of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has assured the Krachiwura, Nana Mprah Besemuna, of the government’s support to ensure that the concerns of the people of Kete Krachi mainly power stability are addressed.



Dr. Prempeh whilst expressing sympathies to the people for being victims of the Lower Volta flooding said the government will work with the relevant stakeholders to ameliorate the plight of the people.



The Energy Minister made these assertions when he addressed Krachiwura and Krachiman during the 2023 Yam Festival in Kete Krachi on Saturday, 11th November, 2023.



Dr, Prempeh thanked the people for the invitation which according to them was because of his sterling performance as a public officeholder.



“I have always held the view that leadership is all about service and so I do not take the opportunity I have today to serve lightly at all. Anybody who desires to lead, must learn to serve. This is my philosophy. I believe that as a public office holder, the people will always remember you for who you are and what you stand for. And so, I am excited to be here, Krachiwura and your people”

He continued “Krachiwura, in your speech, I heard you clearly talk about the power situation in Kete Krachi and its environs. You talk about it because it is dear to your heart and in fact central to the well-being of your people”.



“In fact, the good news is that, it is so dear to me too, because, when my name was mentioned by President Akufo-Addo to become Energy Minister, I knew that one of the key expectations of the ordinary Ghanaian which includes your people was the stability of power for residential and commercial use and so this is the very direction myself and my team have been channeling our energies,” he added.



Dr. Prempeh said the government under President Akufo-Addo will continue to work hard to improve on the lives of the people even in the face of global challenges