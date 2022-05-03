'The NDC is very wild this time' - Annoh-Dompreh on Mahama's 2024 bid

General News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh says despite his respect for former President John Dramani Mahama, he would have wished for a more capable flagbearer from the NDC to face the next NPP flagbearer.



He said an attempt by the NDC to reintroduce Mr Mahama as their flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election will make things easier for the NPP.



To him, the former president has nothing better to offer Ghanaians again – hence, his quest to be president again is absurd.



“The NDC is very wild this time, we don’t have any fight with them neither do we have a fight with John Mahama, in fact, we respect John Mahama and we will continue to respect him.



“He has been an MP, deputy minister, minister, vice president and a president why does Ghana belong to your father? You have done your part step down,” Mr Annoh-Dompreh who is also MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri said while addressing NPP Delegates during a conference to elect the constituency Executives.