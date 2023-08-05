The NDC does not value education – Dr. Kingsley Agyemang

General News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: Gideon Aboagye, Contributor

Okyeman Kanea, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang has criticized the NDC for their lack of commitment to education and education-related activities. He chastised them for consistently declining his invitation to partner with him to elevate the educational discourse in the Abuakwa South Municipality.



This, he said, does not auger well for the municipality and the country as a whole as far as improving the quality of education and nation-building is concerned. “I invited the NDC to this event. And even this morning, I personally reminded the Constituency Chairman of their party.



"But, as usual, the NDC do not like education and they do not want to have anything to do with educational activities such as the one we are having this morning," Dr. Agyemang revealed.



The Registrar of Scholarships and philanthropist par excellence made these remarks when he spoke at the grand finale of the fourth edition of the Kingsley Quizzes, an educational programme targeted at pupils of basic schools in the Abuakwa South Municipality.



In his opinion, “education is the backbone of a nation's progress, and political parties must recognize its significance by formulating consistent and well-funded policies. As Ghana continues its journey toward development, it is imperative for both the ruling and opposition parties to unite in their dedication to fostering an education system that empowers the nation's youth and sets the stage for a prosperous future. Only through a collective commitment to education can Ghana unlock its true potential and achieve sustainable growth for all.”



The Kingsley Quizzes, an initiative he (Dr. Agyemang) solely founded and funds is sprouting and gaining the support of the region. The quizzes comprise Mathematics, Science, and English Language with over 50 basic schools in the municipality contesting. The significance of the Quizzes and Spelling Challenge is to inculcate continuous learning habits in young students of the municipality.



This year’s finals were held at the Akufo-Addo Auditorium, Kyebi Presbyterian College of Education on Friday, August 4, 2023. The 700-seating capacity auditorium which was constructed and commissioned by the president was filled and well-charged for the greatest contest in the municipality. Present were the Regional and District Directors of Education, the MD of SIC Life, the Constituency Chairman, the Secretary of the NPP, and other dignitaries.



In a spirited demeanor, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang who is tipped to be the prime contender of the Abuakwa South Constituency in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party, shared his vision for the constituency.



He envisions a constituency that is a breeding hub for acclaimed scientists, medics, educationists, and business magnates. Amidst thunderous applause from the ever-joyous audience, he charged the pupils to continue to study hard in order to make their future aspirations manifest. “I have a dream. I have a dream that within you is Dr. J.B. Danquah. Amongst you, I see the future William Ofori-Atta, Akufo-Addo, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin. And I see the future Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, in you! He thanked the Municipal Directorate of Education for their support and coordination.



The contest grew keener by the clock as Bunso MA JHS, Akosua Agyeiwaa Methodist JHS (Asiakwa), and KPCE Demonstration JHS kept the audience in extreme anxiety and suspense. After round 3, Bunso MA JHS and Akosua Agyeiwaa Methodist JHS were neck and neck with KPCE Demonstration JHS trotting at the base of the scores sheet. There was however a dramatic turn as the bottom-placed KPCE leaped to secure the second position after the end of the contest!



Bunso MA JHS, which won the contest with a sterling performance in Mathematics, took home a cash prize of 2000 Ghana cedis and a brand new hp laptop for the school. All contestants received cash prizes ranging from 500 Ghana cedis to 1,000 Ghana cedis and other learning materials.



For his outstanding leadership in education, Hon. Dr. Kingsley Agyemang was given a plaque. This was presented to him by the Municipal Directorate of Education.



In her closing remarks and vote of thanks, the Eastern Regional Director of Education Mrs. Margaret Nsiah Asamoah expressed her profound gratitude to Dr. Agyemang for doing his part to support education. She was hopeful that the project would continue to touch and transform the lives of “these young ones”.



The event, which was without hitch, was beautifully put together by Dr. Michael Ampem Darko, special advisor to Dr. Kingsley Agyemang.