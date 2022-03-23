The Lowdown: ‘We need a developmental plan if we want to turn Ghana into Dubai’

General News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Ghanaians complain about rising cost of living



Dubai is not different - Sales Executive



Ghanaians speak about how they are coping with current economic challenges



A sales executive, Fatima Adagbila Tahiru, has explained that Ghana is lacking behind in economic development compared to places like Dubai because the country lacks a national developmental plan.



She said that there is the need for people to look beyond just the promises and assurances of politicians, which she added, have existed for so long, without measurable results.



She suggested that the country develops a plan that will be binding on all governments, ensuring that while at that, such areas as youth in politics are looked at since such people are the ones who graduate into national politics.



“We don’t need a politician to come and sit and tell us that when I come, I’ll reduce the dollar rate, they’ll reduce fuel prices, they’ll do this or that. Those are promises we’ve heard over the years and that’s why we’re agitated. So, if we have a developmental change mentality or plan which is backed by law, and every government comes to power – whether you are old or young they will go by it. And as I said, the reason why I bring the comparison between the youth and the old is because we have youth in positions in universities and these are the same people that come out and join politics and they become leaders today,” she said.



Fatima Tahiru was speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s flagship socio-political show, The Lowdown, when she made the comments.



She added that there is the need to understand that a place like Dubai didn’t just become what it is without any proper planning and Ghana can match up with it if only it follows in the former’s examples.



“If we want to make Ghana Dubai, we can make it but is it in a developmental plan? No! If we really want to make Ghana Dubai, we can make it. Dubai is not different; they started from somewhere. Dubai was a desert but they are where they are today. What shows that we can’t do it? We can do it but it’s just that we don’t have a plan. Everybody who comes to power is looking at making themselves rich – it’s for personal gains,” she added.



This episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV discussed the topic, ‘How Ghanaians are coping with economic hardships.’



The Lowdown shows on Mondays on GhanaWeb TV.



