The Lowdown: The role of the transport industry in Ghana's Economy

General News of Sunday, 17 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Over the years, there has been a rise in road accidents with motorbikers or 'Okada' riders being either victims and culprits.



This week on The Lowdown show, the head of communications for GPRTU, Ibrahim Abass Moro, talks about the transport industry and its place in Ghana's economy with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei.



The stakeholder also lists instances where motor riders have caused major road accidents and gives measures that can be put in place to curb the illegality.



He as well tells us how citizens can join the GPRTU to promote safety on our roads.



All these and more are encapsulated in this conversation on The Lowdown as it airs on Monday, October 18, 2021, on GhanaWeb TV on YouTube.



Watch the full interview here:









