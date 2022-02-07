The Lowdown: The real state of Ghana's prisons

General News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Superintendent Courage Atsem graces the first episode of The Lowdown in 2022 to discuss the real state of prisons in Ghana.



As the PRO for the Ghana Prisons Service, he journeys us through the living conditions of prisoners in Ghana.



Chief Courage Atsem unveils the unheard and unseen things about the prisons service of Ghana.



This insightful edition of the Lowdown captures the successes and improvements of some of the prisoners in Ghana in regards to education, acquisition of skills among others.



Watch the informing interview with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei in the video below:







