The Lowdown: Muslims know Christianity more than Christians know Islam - Sheikh Kishk Yandu

General News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Founder of the Al-islaah Centre Ghana, Sheikh Kishk Bashir Yandu, has explained why he believes that Muslims in Ghana know far more about the Christian faith than the reverse situation.



According to him, being in a society that is dominated by Christianity has always allowed people of the Islamic faith to learn more and even participate in activities of Christians than the latter would ordinarily do with Muslims.



Speaking with the host of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, Ismail Akwei, the Muslim scholar explained that there is hardly any Muslim who went through the regular education system in the country who does not know much about Christianity.



“Growing up in such a dominant Christian society and you go to Christian schools, definitely, you’ll go through all that. There’s no Muslim in this country who has gone through the normal Ghanaian education system and doesn’t know worship, doesn’t know singing. I went to St. Augustine’s College, a Catholic school… there’s Angelus, ‘Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with you. Blessed are you among women,’ so as a Muslim in the country, definitely, you’ll know Christianity,” he said.



Sheikh Kishk Bashir Yandu further stated that because of the proximity that Muslims have with Christians, it has helped them better appreciate the faith of their brothers and sisters who follow in the teaching of Jesus Christ.



“It’s so profound that I believe Muslims know Christianity more than Christians know Islam in this country because we go to your schools and we sit with you and it’s quite difficult for you to find a Christian coming to the mosque and stuff like that but because we’ve gone to school together – and most of the schools are Christian schools, you find out that Muslims know Christianity a lot,” he said.



The Muslim scholar also spoke about major subjects pertaining to the common misconceptions that people have about Islam.



