The Lowdown: Mintah Akandoh calls for urgent legislation and awareness on organ donation and harvesting

This week on The Lowdown, Daniel Oduro continues with the conversation on organ donation processes in Ghana with the Ranking Member on Health in Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.



Akandoh argues that there is an urgent need for the country to pass a law on organ transplantations and donations.



He further stated that Ghana is growing and definitely needs the bill on organ transplantation to be passed.



“I think we are growing as a country although I will agree with you that we far, we are a bit behind but it’s better to have it now than never,” he said.



Mintah Akandoh, who is also a Member of Parliament for Juaboso, added that a lot of people are dying from the inability to receive timely organ donations because there is no comprehensive bill or law on it in the country.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign that is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



