The Lowdown: It is frustrating to lead in Ghana – First Deputy Speaker

General News of Monday, 25 September 2023

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joseph Osei-Owusu, politically known as Joe Wise, has shared how infuriating it is to be a leader in Ghana.



According to Joe Wise, the assertion that politicians at the helm of government have an advantage over the ordinary Ghanaian is false.



This, he explains is because it is very difficult to implement or enforce set rules and laws in the country because of the attitude of Ghanaians.



Joe Wise spoke on this week’s episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV with Daniel Oduro.



“It is frustrating to lead in Ghana because every rule will be disrespected. You are bad if you insist that the rule be respected. Sometimes, I just give up. If you insist, they will move a little, and they return.



"If you want to have the law respected permanently, you have to have probably thousands of policemen all the time. The economy cannot support that,” Joe Wise said.



The First Deputy Speaker also added that Ghanaians don’t appreciate the sacrifices their leaders make for them.



“The people we work for don’t appreciate anything we do. The people we represent are often as irresponsible as anybody.



"You struggle, borrow to build a road designed to last thirty years, everything that we must not do on the road, we will do it and the lifespan will be sharply reduced and we turn around blame all the contractors, all the engineers and the politicians,” he added.



