The Lowdown: Ibrahim Moro urges the public to report recalcitrant drivers to authorities

General News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ibrahim Abbas Moro, head of communications for the GPRTU has urged the general public to report commercial drivers who drive recklessly on the road or are disrespectful to passengers.



This he believes will help curb the humongous number of road accidents recorded in the country every year.



He made this call to the public when he was commenting on the topic, “the transport industry and its place in Ghana’s economy” on The Lowdown show with host, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei.



Ibrahim Moro’s appeal comes at the back of the increase in road accidents due to the haphazard driving of some drivers. There have also been instances of theft where items given to drivers or porters for delivery do not get to their destination.



Asked what passengers should do when drivers misbehave, Mr. Moro said, “you shouldn’t hesitate, when you travel from Accra to Mankessim or Cape Coast, pick the car number of the driver and report him to the authorities at the station and he will be dealt with.”



“A passenger once gave a parcel of money for delivery to a driver without notifying him but the driver suspected it was money. The parcel didn’t get to its final destination and we penalised the driver for doing that,” he added.



Watch the interview below:











