The Lowdown: Hassan Ayariga talks about #OccupySaglemi, coronavirus vaccines and leadership

General News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

He is one of the key proponents of the famous #OccupySaglemi campaign that is mounting pressure on the government to fix the Saglemi Housing project so that people who need accommodation can earn from it.



In this edition of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, the Founder of the All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga, sits with host, Nii Akwei Akwei, as he discusses the motivations behind this campaign.



He also discusses a number of issues of national interest, while making some allegations against the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Among those claims is that the president took malaria vaccines contrary to the much-believed coronavirus vaccine.



Here is a transcript of part of his interaction with Nii Akwei Akwei:



Ismail: Have you taken the vaccine already?



Ayariga: No



Ismail: Is it a personal thing or what?



Ayariga: No. what is there to take? You see we Africans we are dumb. A White Man will never give you something first when it’s too good before himself. Never! They’ve produced all these vaccines. Tell me how many of these White countries have started taking the vaccines



Ismail: They are taking the vaccines



Ayariga: Yes, is it the same vaccines they are taking? They are testing their own and they are killing you. Ghana is the first African country to take the vaccine, right? The president went and they gave him malaria vaccine and you call it corona vaccine; that’s not corona vaccine. I think I’m sure he took malaria vaccine.



