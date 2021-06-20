You are here: HomeNews2021 06 20Article 1290865

General News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

The Lowdown: Even the right to mourn is decided by Akufo-Addo - Ernesto Yeboah

Ernesto Yeboah is leader of the Economic Fighters League play videoErnesto Yeboah is leader of the Economic Fighters League

This week on The Lowdown, GhanaWeb's flagship programme, Ernesto Yeboah, the Commander-in-Chief of the Economic Fighters League, breaks down what was like being arrested for spearheading the #DropThatChamber protest.

Also, he gives us perspectives into what he thinks of the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's handling of freedoms enshrined in the constitution of Ghana, as well as concerns that the country could be getting back to days of the culture of silence.

He tells us as well, his reasons for wanting the 1992 Constitution to be changed.

All these and more are captured in this conversation on The Lowdown which airs on Monday, June 21, 2021, on GhanaWeb TV on YouTube.

Look out for it:

