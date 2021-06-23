The King is Coming concert hits Accra on 17th July

Religion of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: Bethel - Osu SDA Church

The Bethel Seventh-Day Adventist Church (OSU) in Accra, is set to hold a live musical concert dubbed: "The King is Coming" at the church auditorium on Saturday, July 17, 2021.



The maiden edition of the concert will feature some of the talented music prodigies within the church.



According to a statement by the organizers, the primary aim of ‘The King is Coming’ concert is to “herald the soon return of Christ” as stated in Revelation 3:11, Revelation 22:20 through music as well.



The concert, the statement added, “seeks to draw its audiences’ attention to the closing events of our journey on earth.



It will feature the host Choir, Bethel Praise, PESDAC Praise, Day Spring Choir, Julia Asante Mensah, Baritone Kennedy Dankwa, Eni Larbi, and a host of other surprises.



Personal Ministries Director of the Bethel-Osu, SDA Church Elder Frank Aning said "a world of peace, prosperity and general wellbeing is the wish of every person. This is what the King of Kings has promised"



"The King is Coming" concert is a reminder of this Blessed Hope.



The musical concert will also be streamed live on social media (Facebook, Zoom, and YouTube @bethelsdaosu).



It starts at 4 pm. You can’t afford to miss it.