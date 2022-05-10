The John-jinx, closest rivalry and age: Pros and cons of picking Alan Kyerematen to lead NPP in 2024

General News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

GhanaWeb Feature



The question on the lips of many people, even after several years since the last John occupied the seat of Ghana’s presidency, seems to be, ‘Is it the time for the return of the Johns?’



And whether it has been pure luck or a carefully orchestrated happening, Ghana’s historical spells cannot shy away from the undeniable truth that persons who bear the name ‘John’ have occupied some peculiar warmth in the hearts of many Ghanaians.



From Jerry John Rawlings, to John Agyekum Kufuor, to John Evans Atta Mills, and to John Dramani Mahama, the country’s current republic has surely been replete with the John-factor.



In the 2024 elections – an election with many high stakes and great expectations, there are likely going to be two other ‘Johns’ on the ballot sheets, should all things go in the favour of those candidates.



The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) John Mahama has given a clear indication, although not officially, that he wants back in the race for the presidency, and on the other side of the political divide, the New Patriotic Party’s John Alan Kyerematen is highly tipped to take over from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Should Alan go through this and win the race to be the flagbearer of the NPP, he becomes the other ‘John’ to compete for the presidency, but what, and what would work, or not work for him politically should that narrative play out?



In the second of the series after one done on Bawumia, here is GhanaWeb’s analytical list of pros and cons John Alan Kyerematen has ahead of the next elections:



PROS



He’s a John:



Although this point might seem like a pedestrian one, the history of Ghana’s politics will support the argument that this is not a push-over point as such.



There has always been a political theory about being a John and having great chances of winning elections in Ghana, except for when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo broke that jinx in 2016.



Near-zero controversies:



Being in politics comes with its own hurdles and challenges and even more so, with several controversies.



If it is not about a haunted history or about a checkered affiliation, then it might just stem from your family or even from unsavoury statements you make.







GhanaWeb asserts that in the immediate books of Alan Kyerematen, there are hardly any such publicly-known controversies that his political opponents or political detractors can pin on him.



That said, Alan is not an angel either but it must be clearly stated that when it comes to comparing who has more of such political storms around them, he is fairly safer.



Waited His Turn:



Should Alan Kyerematen put himself forward for the flagbearer position of the NPP towards the 2024 general elections, it would be his fourth attempt at winning that slot.



And for many people, he is that candidate who, besides the many attempts, has waited his turn because at every stage, he has easily accepted defeat and has thrown all his support behind the person who had won over him.







In this instance, that person was always the current president and it is for no reason that President Akufo-Addo has kept him in his cabinet since 2017, making him the country’s arguably longest-serving Minister of Trade and Industry.



It then becomes fair for GhanaWeb to say that it is Alan’s time now.







Closest Rival:



Supporting the above point, Alan Kyerematen has always been in second place to Nana Akufo-Addo, making him the closest candidate in terms of political rivalry in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).







Seeing that the sitting president is serving his second and last term as president and is no longer eligible to run for office, Alan falls squarely in the line of succession to take over from him.



1D1F:



The successes of the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative of the current government: which is one of its flagship policies, cannot be told without the immense contributions of the current Minister of Trade and Industry, John Alan Kojo Kyerematen.



Through his influence and his contributions, several of the companies that have so far formed the success of the 1D1F have been accomplished through his influence.







GhanaWeb believes that it is a big plus for him should he attempt to be president to campaign that he would continue championing this initiative, in the interest of the country.



CONS



Popularity:



As compared with some of the other names who are likely going to contend vigorously against him for the vacant slots he might be eyeing, Alan arguably, may not be as popular.



GhanaWeb establishes that this candidate, although he has an enviable past in politics going for him, cannot be presently said to be as popular the likes of John Dramani Mahama – who was once vice president and the immediate past president, and the sitting vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Experience:



Just as the above point, when it comes to experience at the presidency, Alan Kyerematen cannot boldly say he knows better than the likes of Dr. Bawumia and John Mahama.



As has earlier been stated, Alan has only gone as high as a cabinet minister, and that is not an experience he can easily use to shrug off the other above examples who have actually tasted the seat of presidency before, whether in a deputy role or not.



Age Gap:



Examples of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, are greatly influencing the choices of voters across the world in picking much younger candidates as presidents.



This is also largely so because of the bigger youth population as compared to the more older ones of the world.



Alan is currently 66 years (will be 69 should he become president) and his other main contenders are slightly younger.







John Mahama is currently 63 years, while Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is 58-years-old.



This, GhanaWeb estimates, could just work against him should the subject of age come into the game.

Albeit, it may not, considering the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is 78 years old.



Being an Ashanti:



There is a wind of change blowing or a call for change in the way the NPP operates at its highest levels of leadership when it comes to the choice for tribes that lead the party.



With a window of opportunity available for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to become president, making him the first-ever person from a northern tribe to either lead the NPP and even become President of Ghana, it would be understandable that his people would go all out to root for him.







If Alan wins the bid ahead of Bawumia, there is likely going to be some apathy among the peoples of the northern regions of Ghana in giving their votes to him.



The question for many of such people may probably be, "When else can our people get this close to the presidency?”



Author: Etsey Atisu



