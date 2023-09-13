The IGP must not be brought this low over a ‘flimsy’ tape - Nana Yaa Jantuah

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

The General Secretary of the Conventions Peoples Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has criticised the ongoing parliamentary committee hearings investigating allegations made in a leaked tape.



She said that proceedings have unnecessarily placed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in a vulnerable position.



This comes after the ad-hoc committee probing the leaked tape invited the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare on September 12 and 13, 2023 for a public hearing and an in-camera hearing respectively to respond to the allegations peddled against him.



Nana Yaa Jantuah believes the IGP of the country shouldn’t have been made to pit in a public hearing over what she describes as a flimsy tape.



“To me, you do not be a man this low. The IGP of a country, you don’t bring him this low. You don’t put the IGP in public like this.



“Unless the person is out of office, commits murder or is engaged in any corruption, not on a flimsy tape,” she said.



The CPP General Secretary stressed that such a public exposure of the IGP could negatively impact his ability to command respect, especially in law enforcement situations.



“What is in the conclave of the police service, we don’t know. All we know and care about is the fact that we have an IGP who is working.



“So, if we allow the IGP to come into the public to say, ‘I am pained’ do you think an armed robber will respect him?” she quizzed.



Nana Yaa Jantuah further noted that the internal workings and deliberations within the police service should not be publicly debated.



“Some individuals met somewhere to have their conversation and one person among them decided to record. If the person decided to record, why then do you give credence to it such that there is a whole parliamentary committee? When the Electoral Commission is unable to register people to vote.



“There is no parliamentary committee that is set up to investigate and find out how people will even get to their locations. Also, to find out how we can set up electoral areas to allow people to vote effortlessly,” she argued.



