The IGP is struggling – Peter Lanchene Toobu

General News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Wa West Constituency and a retired Superintendent of Police, Peter Lanchene Toobu, has said that the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh is struggling in fulfilling his role as the head of the Service.



According to him, this is as a result of the poor performance of his team which “reflects on him”.



While he shared that the IGP’s experience in the police service makes him a “fine man” for the job, he stated that the IGP is struggling in terms of performance.



He tells Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show: “As a person, he is one fine man. But when it comes to his work, if one’s team is not good sometimes it reflects on you. The good news is that what I can tell the president about the security of the country, the IGP cannot tell the president because he is an appointee of the president. In terms of experience, he is good but in terms of performance, you and I will see that he is struggling.”



The former policeman noted that the police service exists to combat crime. However, if the police are unable to manage crime, their incompetence will then be exposed.



“It is because of crime that the police exist. So, it is important for the police to manage crime and this is where your competence is seen. If you are not performing, then, it’s time you make an honest reflection of whatever you are doing”, he added.



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh recently stated that despite the alarming rate of insecurity in the country, citizens should be modest in their expectations from the police.



According to him, several developed countries including the United States of America, United Kingdom are still battling with cases of robbery. Therefore, the recent spate of crime in the country, however alarming, is not peculiar to Ghana.



His apparent reaction to calls for his retirement was made during a visit Tuesday, to the family of the late Constable General, Emmanuel Osei, who was killed by armed robbers last Monday.



“The only place that doesn’t have crime is heaven and we are not in heaven,” he said.



His comments, however, sparked a lot of uproar from the Ghanaian populace.