The IGP in ‘Umuofia’ is a product of prophecy – Nigel Gaisie

General News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, has revealed that IGP Dr. Akuffo-Dampare is a product of prophecy.



He made this revelation when he appeared on Kofi TV for an interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.



According to Nigel, he has started praying about the IGP and it was revealed to him that he (IGP) is a product of prophecy.



“I have started praying about him and he’s a product of prophecy. But again I will not go to Ghana, but the IGP in Umuofia is a product of prophecy," he said.



When asked if he knew the IGP, he said “Akuffo-Dampare, yes I’ve heard about him but I don’t know him one on one and I love his shoes. The last time I watched a picture of him, I really loved his shoes; they were very nice and I see he wears very quality shoes. He dresses very well,” he stated.



Prophet Gaisie furthered that he’s praying that IGP may soon hold a political office.