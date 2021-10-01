The Guinea situation, a wake-up call for African leaders - Agumenu

General News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: Ernest Buamah, Contributor

Former Special Aide to ex-president Rawlings, Dr Donald Agumenu has said that the toppling of President Alpha Condé in Guinea is a wake-up call for African leaders to adopt good governance practices and also respect constitutional tenets and democratic principles.



Dr Agumenu made the call in a statement issued in Accra as the ECOWAS and AU leaders are faced with similar complexities within the region.



"The situation in Guinea should not only serve as a lesson but rude awakening that the best barometer of good leadership is the people we govern. Whiles, we work towards strengthening our institutions including regional and continental bodies, there's the need for a holistic assessment of ECOWAS and AU interventions in the affairs of member states.



At this moment, it is important to commend ECOWAS for clearly putting a post-Alpha Conde framework towards restoring Guinea unto the path of democracy and sustainable peace. Looking at the recommendations, it was explicit that the regional body is ready to work with the people of Guinea on the path of constitutional rule without former President Conde," Dr. Donald Agumenu said.



The former special aide to former President Rawlings also averred that most of our problems in Africa are self-inflicted through bad leadership.



"Why should a continent that liberated itself from colonial rule over six decades ago still be confronted with daunting complexities on governance," he quizzed.



Dr. Agumenu added that he takes consolation in the fact that the Military Junta is embodied with the integrity necessary to restore the hope of the people and spirit of its constitution and that of international treaties which must be equally commended.



"It is refreshing to note that, the new regime(the Military Junta) is resolute on the path of constitutional rule through the day-to-day policy framework and strategic directions in broader consultations with all facets of the Guinean society. The position to stay away from the upcoming elections reaffirms their quest for a just society."



The current situation in Guinea is a culmination of a political crisis that has been simmering for several months. In October 2020, the AU, the ECOWAS, and the UN released a joint communique following a "High-Level Solidarity Mission for the Promotion of a Credible, Transparent and Peaceful Presidential Election in The Republic of Guinea." The Guinea coup also follows a trend that seems to have started in the region, with a coup d'etat in Mali in May and an attempted coup in Niger in March.



Below is the full statement:



