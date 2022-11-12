The Ghanaian doctor who graduated as a lawyer and is an aspiring accountant

General News of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

His feat has taken over social media as many netizens have lauded his courage, hardwork, and resilience.



Identified as Odasanii on social media platform; Twitter, he shared how he was able to graduate as part of this batch of law students called to the bar on Friday, November 11, 2022.



Not only did he graduate as a lawyer while practicing medicine as a doctor, he also hinted of plans to complete an accounting course which he currently is pursuing.



Responding to some social media users who sought to enquire what his motivation was and how he managed to attain the feat, Odasanii attributed it to; determination, favour and sacrifice.



Read the post below:



















