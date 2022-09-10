The Ghanaian composed song for Queen Elizabeth II that will forever remain in history

General News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Ghana has, for ages, been noted for its traditional music - from drumming to the fusion of African and Western rhythms, one genre of music that has stood tall over time was highlife.



In the 20th century, King Bruce was touted as a composer and arranger of black beats.



He was referred to by many as the pillar of Ghanaian music scene especially after he composed a song to welcome the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 1959.



On Thursday, November 12, 1959, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Ghana for the first time since Ghana gained independence through the first President of the Republic, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah in 1957.



The song composed by King Bruce described how all 5 million Ghanaians were enthused and ready for the coming of the Queen and Prince of England.



It also depicted the love and affection Ghanaians had for Queen Elizabeth II.



However, Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Balmoral at the age of 96.







Below is the lyrics of the song composed by King Bruce



This is the day, five million Ghanaians will go gay



Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip will be here that special day



We'll drink and dance the whole day and put on kente fine on that Thursday, 12th November 1959



Chorus



May God bless this fine Thursday when our Ghana will go gay, Queen Elizabeth we love you, Akwaaba awaa waa tu



Second verse



Seven long years we waited since coronation to Canada and then Nigeria she brought jubilation



Now hear the drummers thumping on the mighty fontonfrom



The Queen has come at last to Ghana from United Kingdom



Third verse



With one accord, we wish you welcome to Ghana



The people are rejoicing from Axim to Bolgatanga



From the leader, Dr. Nkrumah to the lowest in the land



We join this song of love we know you’ll understand.



ESA/WA