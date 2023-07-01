The GH¢3,500 was token money - NDC Chairman dragged to Nogokpo denies extortion allegation

Politics of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Kwesi Arhin, the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Anyaa-Sowutuom constituency, has denied allegations of deception and extortion leveled against him by Janet Naa Ashong, a failed parliamentary aspirant in the NDC primaries.



Addressing the accusations made by Janet Ashong in a report filed by the Anchor newspaper, Kwesi Arhin clarified that while he did receive some money from her as a token, it was not given with the condition of assisting her win the primaries.



He emphasized that the total amount he received from Ashong was only GH₵3,500, contrary to the claim of GH₵20,000 being circulated by those he called his detractors with the intention of tarnishing his reputation.



In an interview with The Anchor on June 22, 2023, Chairman Arhin provided his side of the story, explaining that Janet Ashong gave him money on three different occasions. According to him, the first instance involved GH₵500 when she informed him of her intention to contest the primary and the second she presented GH₵1,000 to him at his residence, while the final sum of GH₵2,000 was given to him through Ashong's driver on the election day.



The report further explained that Kwesi Arhin insisted that he never coerced Janet Ashong or any other aspirants into giving him money and stressed that the said gestures were voluntary contributions without any conditions attached. He then clarified that he accepted the money because other aspirants had also provided financial support, which he considered customary duties during the campaign period.



“I took the money on the premise that Allotey came, he gave me…I took it, Babangida came and gave, I took it. So, why will I reject her own?



“I was not the only person she gave the envelope. We were three, she gave this man an envelope, she gave the secretary an envelope and she never attached anywhere to it that this envelope I am giving you, do this A, B, C for me. Granted, she has told me that ok, this envelope I am giving you, you should use it for my winning, then I will be able to receive it or not. But she gave it to me like that, without stating any condition.”



“…so, I advised her to go and see the coordinators because they are the entrance to the branches. So, if you are going to see a coordinator and you give him GH₵200 or GH₵300 before you form a campaign team for me, is it a crime?”



“I never heard from this lady again until on the last day, they gave an accreditation to be given to the aspirants and their agents. So, I woke up early around 4:30 and I went to give it out. When I was even at the election centre, I was dozing off and I was there when somebody hinted me that the lady [Keturah] wanted to see me. I met her and she says, chairman, I have something for you. I asked what is it, and she sent her driver give me an envelope, I checked it and it was GH₵2,000. That was on the election day,” The Anchor quoted to have said during the interview.



It may be recalled that Janet Keturah Naa Ashong, reported that she has taken steps to seek justice from Nogokpo following her defeat in the party's last primaries.



Janet alleged fraud and deception as her reason for seeking justice from the Nogokpo shrine in the Volta Region.



The report explained that Janet Keturah was alleged to have been manipulated into paying substantial sums of money to secure her victory in the primaries. She claimed that the constituency chairman, Kwesi Arhin, as well as other coordinators within the NDC caucus, demanded various payments to supposedly ensure she wins the slot, and that in addition, on the day of the primaries, she allegedly handed over an amount of GH₵20,000 to the chairman for different reasons.



