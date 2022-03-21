The Fifty 50 club donates to artisans

Regional News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: Sampson Manu

The Fifty 50 Club, an Obuasi based NGO made up of employees of AngloGold Ashanti, its subsidiaries, as well as workers of other corporate organizations and individuals in Ghana and abroad, have come to the aid of 20 newly trained artisans in and around the Obuasi community, two kids with heart defects and a 3rd-year Computer Science student at KNUST.



During the event, the biggest yet in the Club’s history, the Club presented 15 dryers and washing basins to 15 hairdressers, as well as 5 sewing machines and pressing irons to 5 seamstresses.



The donation according to the Founder and President Jacob Edmund-Acquah, is expected to equip the artisans to set up their own businesses and provide them with a steady stream of income.



He said entrepreneurship significantly improves the standard of living of people, hence the decision of the Club to place more emphasis on equipping artisans who have already graduated with tools needed to start up their own businesses.



On the criteria for selecting the beneficiaries, Mr. Edmund-Acquah said "we liaised with the Local Assemblies to look out for those who are needy but are committed to doing the rights things to improve their standards of living and become financially independent".



He advised beneficiaries to take good care of the machines and work hard in order to become successful entrepreneurs and positively impact their families and the broader community.



Support for two kids with heart conditions



Theresa Amoako who is a 3-and-a-half-year-old girl diagnosed with a complex heart condition known as the Tetralogy of Fallot was given GHS 15,000 by the Club to undergo surgery, whiles Vanessa Amponsah a 3-year old girl diagnosed with two heart conditions called Ventricular and Atrial Septal defects was also given GHS 10,000 to support the cost of her surgery.



During the said event, David Ababio Awuni a Computer Science Student at KNUST, Kumasi Club who had been provided with a laptop and had his school fees for 2021/2022 academic paid by the group, was again provided funding for the payment of the 2022/23 (3rd year) school fees and related charges.



The President of the Fifty 50 Club said the Club has seen an increase in its membership over the years due to its benevolence and commitment to impact society. He said, "we now have 172 committed and dedicated members who contribute monthly to support the society. We will continue to help those who are in need".



He hinted that the group's next target will be to provide support for institutions like health facilities in small communities, in an attempt to impact more people in the community.



Speaking with the Media after the donations, one of the beneficiaries Margaret Boah, a hairdresser recounted the ordeal artisans who have graduated go through in order to set up their own businesses.



Describing the donation from the Fifty 50 Club as timely, Miss Boah assured that they will use the tools for their intended purpose.

A total of GH 50,000 was spent on the donations with the funds mainly from the monthly contributions of members. They continue to call on like-minded individuals and corporations who share in their vision to join the Club.