The BoG governor and his deputies are co-architects of the economic hardship – Martin Kpebu

General News of Saturday, 12 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has joined the growing calls for the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison, along with his two deputies.



The legal practitioner indicated that the three have no business staying in office considering their role in overseeing the mismanagement of the country’s economy.



According to myjoyonline.com news report, the legal practitioner stressed that the BoG's leadership should bear responsibility for the current economic challenges faced by the country.



“The Bank of Ghana Governor and his two deputies should resign because they are co-architects of this economic hardship we are facing.



“The time they were printing ¢35 billion for the government in 2021, didn’t they know it will have repercussions? The time they printed ¢45 billion, didn’t they know it will have consequences.? So, the IMF shouldn’t be the one talking to us,” he said.



The Minority in parliament have also maintained their call for the resignation of Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies.



The Minority led by Dr. Ato Forson, reaffirmed this stance, attributing the GH¢60 billion loss incurred in 2022 to the Bank of Ghana's management.



Dr. Forson went further to accuse the bank of worsening the country's economic woes through excessive money printing.



Based on these, they have given the leaders of the central bank a 21-day ultimatum to resign from office.



