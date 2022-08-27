The Bible verses employed by chiefs of Manhyia to ‘punish’ Oyerepa FM

General News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Traditionally, chiefs in Ghana employ sayings or proverbs in addressing issues before them, or simply, they fall back on established traditions in resolving these issues.



In very few instances, these chiefs would employ other workable practices in getting cases settled.



But in the recent tensed relationship between the management of Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM and the Kumasi Traditional Council, where the latter ordered the radio station to go off air if it was serious about getting to the bottom of their issue, one chief employed a rather uncommon approach.



The unnamed chief, while addressing the gathering that received the management of Oyerepa FM, cited a scripture from the Holy Bible in buttressing his point.



The scriptures from Proverbs 6 that read, “There are six things the LORD hates, seven that are detestable to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue,” was what he referred to in driving home his concerns about what he concluded was a culmination of bad faith from the management of the radio station.



The unnamed chief, laying bare the facts about the things that led them to that point, pointed out the disrespect and lack of regard for the authority of the Council by the management of Oyerepa FM.



“They called the man and he said No, and that the matter was at the Asentehemaa’s court and so he would not speak about it. The man had not gotten home when he had been put up on the internet with his picture and other things, and they soiled his reputation mercilessly, insulted and disgraced for no reason.



“So, that was when he came to report the matter to us and we ordered for the owner and workers of Oyerepa to appear before us. When they got here, we realized the owner didn’t come but rather a pastor and an engineer.



”So, we told them that you are not the ones we are looking for but your boss and one Ante Naa so go back and bring her. When they returned, they were led by this director and a certain pastor and others were the ones who came. So, we added that they were not even afraid that they were told the issue is at Asantehemaa’s court and they came without their superior? And when they came too, they portrayed the same character they are exhibiting here.



”But in the end, we were asked to forgive them because, once ‘a sinner, always a sinner’. The Bible says God hates six things and the seventh are things that are detestable to him. If I’m not mistaken, all of you standing there are Akans, except for the man is a Fante so I don’t even know why you are behaving like this,” the first chief, seething with anger, said.



