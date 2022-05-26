The Bible urges Christians to pay tax – Prof. Martey

Religion of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A former moderator of the Presbyterian Church Ghana, Very Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey, has urged Christians to accept payment of taxes to the government.



According to him, “the Bible urges Christians to pay tax. The Bible commands us to pay taxes too. For these same reasons government workers need to be paid, they are serving God in what they do, giving to everyone what they owe them, paying their taxes and government fees to those who collect them, and giving respect and honor to those who are in government.”



He said, “Jesus himself approved the payment of tax to the ruler when the denarius coin used in paying tax was given to him with Cesar’s image, Jesus replied render therefore to Cezar the things that are to Cezar’s and to God the things that are for God.”



Very Rev. Prof. Martey said this while speaking at a Public lecture in Koforidua on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, organized by the Ascension Congregation of Presbyterian Church to mark its 140th anniversary.



His comment comes in the wake of the implementation of the controversial electronic transaction levy which has created public agitation among Ghanaians.



He, however, said the Church must ensure judicious use of the taxes through transparency and accountability by the government.



He, therefore, bemoaned what he says is the silence of many clergymen in Ghana whilst corruption and ills in society fester.



He quoted Benjamin Franklin, one of the founding fathers of America that "rebellion against a tyrant is obedience to God.”



“Many clergies are afraid of insults. Look, Ghanaians can insult very well. Prophetic utterances from the throne of God condemning evil, regardless, bring judgment upon wrongdoers and corrupt society. Most of the time guilty society reacts to Prophetic utterances negatively and with insult. Many pastors cannot withstand such insults and therefore just keep quiet amidst corruption but they forget that was the way the master works.”



He continued that some pastors have been compromised with bribes as they naively continue to accept gifts from politicians.



“Unwise acceptance of gifts. Some pastors naively and innocently accept gifts that turn out to be baits and bribes which subsequently muzzle church leaders from preaching prophetic messages with power . Sometimes such so-called gifts and their accompanying conversation are secretly recorded and that spells doom for the pastor”.



“Many church leaders are afraid to speak against corrupt politicians of the same ethnic groups like theirs. They fear they will be accused of the betrayal of ethnic brothers and siblings. They are also afraid that church members belonging to the ethnic group of corrupt people they speak against will leave with their money as well.



“Some do not speak because they want to have political assets and influence. Some clergy and christians will muzzle their prophetic voice in other to gain political assets from big and corrupt people and to have political influence and powers.”