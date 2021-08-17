The American war on terrorism has been lost – Antwi-Danso

General News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

International security expert and the Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso, has stated that the United States of America have lost the war on terrorism in Afghanistan and all the other places they tried to replace the bullet with the ballot around the world.



He said he is not surprised at the outcome of the American protracted war in Afghanistan because for twenty years more than a trillion dollars has been lost in their attempt to quell the Taliban in that country.



Dr Antwi-Danso said the US arrogance is such that they do not learn from history due to the fact that their Russian strike for ten years did not succeed and the theory of war postulates that you do not have to enter into a protracted war whose dimensions you don’t know.



He pointed out that time and again Americans have tried to replace the “bullet with the ballot” which never worked in places like Iraq, Libya and now Afghanistan.



Dr Antwi-Danso said the American War on terror is being lost everywhere they tried to experiment replacing the bullet with the ballot and the Afghanistan debacle has really exacerbated the problem.



He said what America has ended up doing is to create more terrorists around the world with their so-called war on terror which former President Bush initiated when he assumed office in the year 2000.



Dr Antwi-Danso pointed out that former President Bush promised to make Afghanistan a beacon of democracy yet anytime they take over a country they say they are bringing democracy but the contrary is the obvious.



He said when one studies the situation it can be seen that the Afghan forces are surrendering and giving their arms to the Taliban forces because they are in bed with them.



Dr Antwi-Danso made this contribution in an interview with Emmanuel Samani on the Mid Day news on TV3, Monday, August 16.



He was commenting on the back of reports that the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan with the President fleeing the country after the American army was withdrawn from the region 20 years after they occupied Afghanistan with the promise of ridding the country off the Taliban to make it a ‘democratic’ country with their war on terror.



“I personally am not surprised at the outcome of the Afghan debacle, for 20 years more than a trillion dollars has been lost. You see the US arrogance is such that they don’t learn from history, the Russian strike 10 years they didn’t succeed and the theory of war says that you don’t enter into a protracted war whose dimensions you don’t know and the theories are clear” he pointed out.



He added “it was very clear that, as we also say in security ‘the ballot does not replace the bullet’, so time and again Americans have always tried to replace the bullet with the ballot, they did it in Iraq it didn’t work, they took over Saddam Hussein and prepare people for the ballot and they say ‘democracy hurray’. They tried it in Libya and it was a disaster, they have been trying and in Afghanistan they thought they have trained a resilient army to be able to hold on to Afghanistan so in all dimensions the theory has proven itself to be resilient but Americans have lost the war.



“The war on terror has been completely lost, it’s been lost everywhere because what Americans have been doing is to create more terrorists. It’s like it exacerbates the problem and Afghanistan is one clear example of the situation so the war on terror has been lost, it has been the case since when Bush launched his militarisation mission”.



