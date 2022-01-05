The Akuffo-Addo administration will bring Ghana to its knees – NDC’s Henry Akoto

General News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Former Parliamentary Candidate for the Oforikrom Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Akoto, has argued that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, led by President Akuffo-Addo, will be responsible for the country’s doom.



According to the NDC communicator, the NPP leadership has ruined the lives of Ghanaians with deceitful policies during their election campaign. With Ghanaians on the other hand now realizing the signs and warnings from the NDC were right.



Speaking during an interview on Happy98.9 FM’s Epa HoaDaben political show, he told Sefah-Danquah who sat in as host, “Should we ignore to put things in their right positions and say things as they are, the country moving forward would be destroyed by Akuffo-Addo and Bawumia’s leadership.



Around 2019, we were all here in this country when Akuffo-Addo came to us and promised Ghanaians he will save them from the so-called hardships and torture under the Mahama administration. They promised Ghanaian’s salvation so they came up with what we now call Benchmark. I‘ve always said this NPP leadership is full of deceitful people.



When they want to deceive Ghanaians, then they tend to introduce jargon to confuse them. Most of these words such as the benchmark cannot be understood by ordinary Ghanaians who are very influential to the country’s economy."



"…The Benchmark meant that they were going to reduce taxes on prices of essential commodities. Ghanaians were happy with the lies while we cautioned them to be mindful of these people. The agenda of the NPP has always been populist. That is what would move the people but before you realize they are nothing but trickery. Ghanaians are now suffering from believing the lies of the NPP. Now, the Benchmark values would keep increasing which is very bad for the living conditions of the country.”



On the other hand, the government has scrapped off the Benchmark values for some 43 items while the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has disapproved of the move.



This, Hon. Henry Akoto sidelines with GUTA as he believes most consumers would suffer greatly since prices of goods would be affected.