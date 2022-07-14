General News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

The Agormanya quintuplets - All you need to know



Mother of five delivers quintuplets



All five girls are healthy and in an incubator



Mother appeals for support to cater for kids



The news of a 37-year-old woman giving birth would not be a big deal save that it moves her children from five to 10 in one fell swoop.



This is the story of Madam Helen Tettey who delivered five girls at a hospital in Agormanya in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.



A mother of five including twins



According to a Daily Guide newspaper report, Madam Tettey prior to her putting to bed had five children which included a set of twin girls and three boys.



She is thus no stranger to multiple births except that she had been told to expect triplets throughout her pregnancy only to end up with five girls instead.



The report added that she lived with her husband in Tarkwa and had specifically travelled to Agormanya to deliver, "only to go into labour after alighting from the vehicle," the report added.



According to reports, the father of her first five children is deceased.



Appeal for support



Despite being happy at the turn of events, Madam Tettey is appealing for support to cater for the quintuplets.



An Angel FM online report said the appeal for public support was because Mama Helen said: "she is overwhelmed by the number of children she has given birth to."



In an interview with Angel News, Madam Helen said, “I am troubled because I wasn’t expecting anything like this to happen. I don’t know what to do."



“I want people to help me take care of the kids. I can’t take care of them by myself alone. I want them to support in their feeding, schooling and health,” Madam Helen pleaded.



Cesarean birth and incubator support



Helen Tettey, a native of Agormanya delivered her girls through cesarean section. Reports say it was during the procedure that she was informed of two additional babies who had escaped the scans during the antenatal period.



The quintuplet are currently in an incubator at the St. Martin De Porres Hospital.



Dr. Bansah Miriam Theodora, the medic in charge at the hospital said the cesarean section (C-section) was necessitated by labour complications.



The need for an incubator she explained was because the weight of the girls after the deliveries stood less than a kilogram.



“We have to gain weight. As of now, their weight is less than 1 kilogram. So we are hoping to help them gain more weight. We are hoping to see them gain at least 1.8 kg before we discharge them,” she said.



Doctor who led cesarean section speaks of her experience



Dr. Bansah explained that medics detected that the symphysis fundal height was more than 35 and the fetal part which they palpitated did not give any sign of the head, hence the emergency cesarean section to remove the babies from the womb.



“It was out of the C-section that we got the five babies–all girls. All of them are in good condition and none is under oxygen.”



She revealed that this was the first time she had had such an experience. “I’m delighted to see something like this. I haven’t done one before so I am glad to have helped the pregnant woman deliver successfully,” she told Angel News.



