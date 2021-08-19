'The Abossey-Okai Girl' talks about life as a lady in spare part dealership

General News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Spare part dealer, Paulina Adu, popularly known as ‘The Abossey-Okai Girl’, has shared how life as a female in a male-dominated workspace is for her.



Being the only lady among lots of men in the car spare parts dealership town of Abossey-Okai, she told host, Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess during an interview on eTV Ghana’s Girl Vibes’ that people do not respect the women in this field.



She disclosed that, “If someone comes to the shop and there’s a man and a woman seated there, no matter how dirty the woman looks and how neat the man looks, they will greet the man first and tell him what they need, ignoring the woman”. Meanwhile, the lady appearing stained with diesel and car fluids should make it obvious that she is a spare parts dealer.



The Abossey-Okai girl continued that “The man would have to tell them that it is the woman who owns or is in charge of the shop before they will make an attempt to talk to her. They still don’t accept women there or expect them to be there so you need to act somewhat like a man so that you can blend in amongst them”.



She however clarified that acting like a man does not necessarily mean dressing like a man or talking like a man, but basically being bold or ‘hard’ like a man.



The Abossey-Okai Girl, christened Paulina Adu, is a graduate of the University of Ghana, Legon, with a Degree and Master’s in Education.



Fortunately or unfortunately, due to the situation of lack of jobs in the country, she decided to go into spare parts dealership as her mother was already in the field and this job, thankfully, is taking her places today.