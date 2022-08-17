The 5 big cases being investigated by the Special Prosecutor

General News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng is investigating some 75 corruption and corruption-related cases. This was revealed in a half yearly report dated August 1, 2022, released by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).



Details from the report indicate that whereas 70 of the cases are yet to be determined and publicized based on whether or not they fall within the mandate of the Office and should move past the preliminary investigation stage, 5 others have already been publicized.



The 5 cases which are currently still under investigations, will subsequently be referred to the courts if investigations are concluded and the individuals or companies involved are found complicit.



Aside this, 3 cases including the Labianca Company Ltd and Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority; Samuel Atta Akyea, Abuakwa South MP and Agri-Plus Horizon Farms Ltd have been concluded and publicized.



3 others were referred to the court.



The Republic v. Adjenim Boateng Adjei & another and Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka are currently before the court pending determination whereas the case involving the Republic v. Mahama Ayariga & another was heard and dismissed for lack of available evidence against the accused.



The half yearly report from the Special Prosecutor’s Office is in accordance with Section 3(3) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) which mandates the Office of the Special Prosecutor to publish, on a half yearly basis, the list of corruption cases investigated and prosecuted by the Office and the number of acquittals, convictions and pending cases and the value of any recovered proceeds.





Below is the list of all cases currently ongoing at the Office of the Special Prosecutor:



Airbus SE:



Investigation into alleged bribery by Airbus SE, a European multinational aerospace corporation, in respect of the sale and purchase of military aircrafts for the Republic is ongoing. The Office is engaged with INTERPOL and the central authorities of the United Kingdom and the United States under the mutual legal assistance regime.



Banking and Financial Sector Crisis:



On 25 January 2022, the Special Prosecutor announced the commencement of investigation into the banking and financial sector crisis that precipitated the collapse of some banks and financial institutions and the financial sector clean-up and recapitalisation reforms.



The investigation targets alleged corruption and corruption-related offences perpetrated by some officials of the Bank of Ghana, banks, specialised deposit-taking institutions, and financial holding companies.



Recruitment to Cadet Officers Training at the Ghana Police Academy:



On 17 March 2022, the Special Prosecutor announced the commencement of investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the recruitment exercise of Course 51 of Cadet Officers Training at the Ghana Police Academy.



The investigations target specific cases of alleged corruption and corruption-related offences of the use of office for profit, abuse of office, abuse of power, favouritism, nepotism, victimisation and the selection of unqualified persons.



Estate of Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie alias Sir John:



On 26 May 2022, the Special Prosecutor announced the commencement of investigation in respect of alleged improper acquisition of state-protected land at the Achimota Forest enclave and the Sakumono Ramsar site by the deceased former Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission.



On 30 May 2022, the Special Prosecutor directed the freezing of the Estate of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie alias Sir John (deceased). On 9 June 2022, the Special Prosecutor applied to the High Court, Financial Division, Accra for a confirmation of the freezing order. On 12 July 2022, the High Court refused the application. On 19 July 2022, the Special Prosecutor filed a Notice of Appeal to the Court of Appeal, Civil

Division, Accra against the decision of the High Court.



Northern Development Authority:



On 30 June 2022, the Office commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of a contract awarded by the Northern Development Authority to A&Qs Consortium for consultancy services under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), especially in respect of the quantum of the contract sum.



On 1 July 2022, the Special Prosecutor directed the Controller and Accountant General to immediately freeze payments arising from the contract.



