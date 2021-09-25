The 4 major daylight robberies in 1 week that have caused a stir

General News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

•There appears to be a spike in daylight robbery cases in Accra



•There have been more than five robbery cases in recent days



•The police have assured the public of their safety



There has been a wave of refreshing news stories since Dr George Akufo Dampare ascended to the highest throne of policing in the country.



His underground patrols, the vibrancy of the Ghana Police Service social media pages and regular updates on high profile cases are but a few of the many pluses that his tenure has so far been associated with.



However, there are few criminal activities that appear to be coming up that have raised concerns about the safety of Ghanaians in recent times under the highly publicized Dampare administration.



Key among such activities is the disturbing trend of daylight robberies that appears to be at its peak in recent weeks.



GhanaWeb highlights a few of the robbery cases that found their way into the media



Achimota robbery



On September 20, 2021, on a hot afternoon, a robbery syndicate tailed a woman from a bank in Abeka in Accra and managed to rob her of an estimated amount of GH¢29,000.



The robbers who are on the run chased the woman and robbed her at a traffic stop in Achimota.



A video of the incident emerged two days ago, and it was chilling to view how the operation was conducted in less than 180 seconds. An innocent life was lost in the process.







Man shot in robbery attack at Kwashieman



Three days after the Achimota incident, another one was recorded at Kwashieman. GhanaWeb reported the story of how a man was shot in a daylight robbery operation close to a Bank of Africa branch at Kwashieman.



The suspects, per GhanaWeb sources, robbed the victim of a huge sum of money he withdrew from the above-mentioned bank.



The victim sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.







Daylight robbery at Weija



Another daylight armed robbery incident was recorded at Sampa Valley near Weija barrier, a suburb in Accra on Friday, October 24, 2021.



The robbers who were four in number where on two different bikes. According to an eye witness, the robbers used an AK47 and fired warning shots at the crime scene.



The robbers who hid their face with their crash helmets intercepted a white vehicle where they robbed the victims of their possession in a sack.



An amateur video intercepted by GhanaWeb showed the robbers forcefully taking the booty from the victims and fleeing the scene while firing warning shots.







Robbery at Tema



News portal mynews reports of a robbery incident in the early hours of September 24, 2021 on the Tema motorway.



The report states that, two gun-wielding armed robbers ambushed a man in traffic and took from him whatever they could.



Multiple gunshots were fired by the robbers to scare away people and ensure that their operation was a success.



Measures by the police



Meanwhile the Ghana Police Service has announced that it is revamping security in the capital to ensure that these incidents of robberies are nipped in the bud.



A statement released by the Ghana Police Service Friday, September 24, 2021, said that they have identified a robbery gang which they suspect have been behind the robberies in the region.



The Ghana Police Service has since placed a bounty of GH₵50,000 on the gang. The police also urged the public to report suspicious persons and collaborate with them to identify the culprits.



