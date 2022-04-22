The 3 provisions of the law Akufo-Addo has breached as detailed in impeachment petition to parliament

General News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Three citizens call for the impeachment of Akufo-Addo



Serwaa Broni makes startling allegations about the president



5-page petition to parliament wants president removed from office



Some three Ghanaian citizens have penned a five-page petition to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, calling for processes to be initiated towards the impeachment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to the citizens: Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese from Damongo; Elikem Kotoko from Accra; and Stephen Kwabena Attuh, also from Accra, their move is with the several allegations leveled against the president by one Evelyn Aidoo, alias Serwaa Broni.



“Owing to these duties and other responsibilities as concerned citizens, we deem it imperious to petition Parliament on the wake of consistent allegations leveled by one Ms. Evelyn Aidoo Alias Serwaa Broni, a Canada-based Ghanaian, against the President of Ghana, on several counts of human rights abuse, abuse of office, exposing the security of Ghana to external threat, the use of the national security apparatus to perpetuate criminal activities and dragging the name of the high office of President into disrepute, among others.



“The President of Ghana, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo swore an oath of office on 7th January 2017 and on the 7th January 2021. This oath of office bestowed on the President, a moral obligation to ensure the name of the high office of the President is not brought into disrepute. Again, the first schedule of the oath of Office of President reads in part, ‘… and that I dedicate myself to the service and well-being of the people of the Republic of Ghana and to do right to all manner of persons,’” the petition read in part.



The petition, dates Thursday, April 21, 2022, also details three (3) provisions of the 1992 constitution that it believes the president has breached, and for which reason he should be impeached.



These provisions are all captured in Article 69 of the constitution



Here they are:



1.“It is our humble submission that the President has breached Sub Clause (a) of Article 69 because the alleged act of armed robbery staged by the assign(s) of the President, who was/were alleged to be acting on the orders of the President, was in breach of the oath to ensure safety and well-being of all the people of Ghana.”



What does this provision say?



“to have acted in wilful violation of the oath of allegiance and the presidential oath set out in the Second Schedule to, or in wilful violation of any other provision of, this Constitution”



2.“We further submit that the President breached Sub Clause (b)(i) of Article 69 since the outcome of his alleged conduct with Serwaa Broni at all times is a ridicule to the high office of the President in International proportion.



What does this provision say?



“which brings or is likely to bring the office of President into disrepute, ridicule or contempt”



3.“We also submit that Sub Clause (b)(ii) of Article 69 of the Constitution was breached in larger proportions.”



What does this provision say?



“prejudicial or inimical to the economy or the security of the State”



