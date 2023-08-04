The 3 presidents who should come back if there was a chance – Jantuah

General News of Friday, 4 August 2023

Chair of the political affairs committee of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah has singled out 3 of Ghana’s past presidents as persons he would like to give another opportunity to serve if he had the chance.



Ghana’s first president in 1957, Ghana’s first president under the Fourth Republic, and Ghana’s second president under the Fourth Republic were the ones whose names were mentioned.



According to him, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufour are the ones for him who have made the most impact in the lives of Ghanaians as leaders.



While touting Nkrumah for his role in Ghana’s independence, Mr. Jantuah touted Rawlings for his discipline and Kufour for what he described as his maturity.



“If I were to take the presidents, definitely Nkrumah will be number one, Rawlings because of the kind of charisma and leadership and discipline that he aspired to bring into the system, I would put him on that score; number 2. Then number 3 would be president Kufuor. The kind of maturity that he used to rule, the kind of cultural sense that he brought into governance. He uniques the Ghanaian tradition with his governance and that helps a lot and he was ever ready to listen to everybody,” he said.



“What didn’t he do? He brought other parties into his government because he realized that it was something that was required. To these 3, I will stand them out.”



Ghana is marking its Founders’ Day today; August 4, a day set aside to acknowledge the contributions of successive generations of people who played pivotal roles in liberating the country from colonial rule.



The day is observed as a holiday annually.



