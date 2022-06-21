The 2 MPs who are fighting for reduction of fuel prices in Ghana

General News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

As commuters quarrel with drivers’ mates to pay the accurate transport fares on their way to work and back home on daily basis, they wonder when the prices of fuel will be reduced to give them some relief.



Ghanaians continue to hope for some miracle to get the skyrocketing fuel prices down and heave a sigh of relief soon.



As the hope dims by each passing day, some two Members of Parliament are chasing the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to tackle the incessant price hikes.



The MPs are NPP MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh, and NDC MP for Bongo, Edward Abambire Bawa.



Mr. Tetteh’s question is on the interventions the Ministry of Finance is employing to clamp down on the sustained increments in fuel prices as witnessed in the recent pricing windows.



On his part, Mr. Bawa, a former PRO for the Energy Ministry, has filed a question in Parliament to get Ofori-Atta to speak on what the Ministry of Finance is doing to slow down the increases of petroleum product prices at the pumps with respect to imposed taxes.



Apart from the levies which he wants slashed on petroleum products, the Bongo MP also wants the sector minister to walk the House through steps the Akufo-Addo government has taken to curb the depreciation of the cedi which is impacting on the current prices of fuel at the pumps.



In an interview with Myxyzonline.com, the Bongo MP stated that the Akufo-Addo government can take off 3 taxes from the Petroleum Price Build-up and still meet its revenue targets.



“In determining our targeted petroleum revenues for the 2022 budget (benchmark revenues) we projected crude to be at $62/barrel. This means that government is raking in about twice is targeted revenues on petroleum,” he said and added that crude price has gone above 100 dollars.



“The Special Petroleum tax (46 pesewas/litre) which is meant for budget support can be taken off from the price build up because the expected revenue loss if this tax handle is removed can be compensated for from the windfalls we are making through the sale of our crude at the prevailing price,” he added.



Minister’s Appearance



Finance Minister was scheduled to appear in Parliament on Thursday, June 16, 2022, to answer questions on how funds for COVID-19 were spent but he could not appear.



His appearance has been postponed to Wednesday, June 22,2022, following a request by the Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh Minister to postpone the appointment due to other engagements.



The Minister had been summoned by Parliament to account for COVID-19 funds, and was also expected to answer 16 other questions from Members of Parliament (MPs).



The urgent questions that are to be answered by the Finance Minister are in the name of the National Democratic Congress ( NDC) MP for Wa East, Godfred Seidu Jasaw; the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Ablekuma North, Sheila Bartels;



Mr. Jasaw would want to know when the Ministry of Finance will issue financial clearance to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to clear the debt owed partners and suppliers to ensure availability of subsidised fertiliser in the farming season, while Ms. Bartels’ question is to find out from the Finance Minister the current status of funding for the construction of PhaseTwo of the Tema Motorway, which has been highlighted as a major issue for commuters.