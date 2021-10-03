The 15 renowned academics, lawyers who want the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill rejected by parliament

General News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

• Renowned activists and academics want Parliament to reject ‘undemocratic’ anti-LGBTQ+ Bill



• They have described the bill as a violation of key fundamental human freedoms



• The group also claim the bill is a threat to the Ghanaian family unit and family values



Fifteen renowned legal, academic and civil professionals have filled a memorandum to parliament against the anti-gay bill.



Per the memorandum, the group described the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill as a violation of all the key fundamental freedoms guaranteed under the constitution.



"The Bill violates the right to inviolability of the person. It violates virtually all the key fundamental freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution, namely the right to freedom of speech and expression; the right to freedom of thought, conscience and belief; the freedom to practice any religion and to manifest such in practice (which includes the freedom not to practice any religion); the right to assemble, including the freedom to take part in processions and demonstrations; the freedom of association and the right to organize- in essence the fundamental human rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution."



They concluded in the memorandum that the bill envisages the very opposite of the words “freedom and justice’ that emblazon our coat of arms, hence the need for it to be rejected by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, and by Parliament as a whole.”



Below is a list of the renowned individuals against the anti-LGBTQ bill



Akoto Ampaw



Professor Emerita Takyiwaa Manuh



Professor Kwame KariKari.



Professor Kofi Gyimah-Boadi



Professor Audrey Gadzekpo



Dr. Rose Kutin-Mensah



Dr. Yao Graham



Professsor Dzodzi Tsikata



Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh



Kwasi Adu-Amankwah



Dr. Kojo Asante



Akunu Dake



Tetteh Homerku-Adjjei



Professor Raymond Atuguba



Kofi Ofei-Nkansah