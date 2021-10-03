You are here: HomeNews2021 10 03Article 1371385

General News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 15 renowned academics, lawyers who want the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill rejected by parliament

• Renowned activists and academics want Parliament to reject ‘undemocratic’ anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

• They have described the bill as a violation of key fundamental human freedoms

• The group also claim the bill is a threat to the Ghanaian family unit and family values

Fifteen renowned legal, academic and civil professionals have filled a memorandum to parliament against the anti-gay bill.

Per the memorandum, the group described the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill as a violation of all the key fundamental freedoms guaranteed under the constitution.

"The Bill violates the right to inviolability of the person. It violates virtually all the key fundamental freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution, namely the right to freedom of speech and expression; the right to freedom of thought, conscience and belief; the freedom to practice any religion and to manifest such in practice (which includes the freedom not to practice any religion); the right to assemble, including the freedom to take part in processions and demonstrations; the freedom of association and the right to organize- in essence the fundamental human rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution."

They concluded in the memorandum that the bill envisages the very opposite of the words “freedom and justice’ that emblazon our coat of arms, hence the need for it to be rejected by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, and by Parliament as a whole.”

Below is a list of the renowned individuals against the anti-LGBTQ bill

Akoto Ampaw

Professor Emerita Takyiwaa Manuh

Professor Kwame KariKari.

Professor Kofi Gyimah-Boadi

Professor Audrey Gadzekpo

Dr. Rose Kutin-Mensah

Dr. Yao Graham

Professsor Dzodzi Tsikata

Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh

Kwasi Adu-Amankwah

Dr. Kojo Asante

Akunu Dake

Tetteh Homerku-Adjjei

Professor Raymond Atuguba

Kofi Ofei-Nkansah

