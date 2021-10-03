The 15 renowned academics, lawyers who want the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill rejected by parliament

General News of Sunday, 3 October 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• Renowned activists and academics want Parliament to reject ‘undemocratic’ anti-LGBTQ+ Bill
• They have described the bill as a violation of key fundamental human freedoms
• The group also claim the bill is a threat to the Ghanaian family unit and family values
Fifteen renowned legal, academic and civil professionals have filled a memorandum to parliament against the anti-gay bill.
Per the memorandum, the group described the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill as a violation of all the key fundamental freedoms guaranteed under the constitution.
"The Bill violates the right to inviolability of the person. It violates virtually all the key fundamental freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution, namely the right to freedom of speech and expression; the right to freedom of thought, conscience and belief; the freedom to practice any religion and to manifest such in practice (which includes the freedom not to practice any religion); the right to assemble, including the freedom to take part in processions and demonstrations; the freedom of association and the right to organize- in essence the fundamental human rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution."
They concluded in the memorandum that the bill envisages the very opposite of the words “freedom and justice’ that emblazon our coat of arms, hence the need for it to be rejected by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, and by Parliament as a whole.”
Below is a list of the renowned individuals against the anti-LGBTQ bill
Akoto Ampaw
Professor Emerita Takyiwaa Manuh
Professor Kwame KariKari.
Professor Kofi Gyimah-Boadi
Professor Audrey Gadzekpo
Dr. Rose Kutin-Mensah
Dr. Yao Graham
Professsor Dzodzi Tsikata
Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh
Kwasi Adu-Amankwah
Dr. Kojo Asante
Akunu Dake
Tetteh Homerku-Adjjei
Professor Raymond Atuguba
Kofi Ofei-Nkansah