The 12 lands captured in Sir John's last Will

The Last Will and testament of the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John within the political landscape, has been making rounds on social media since Sunday, May 22, 2022.



The Will of the former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, shows that the late Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the Forestry Commission, had some four parcels of specified and unspecified acres of land in the Achimota Forest.



It also details other lands Sir John owned at the Ramsar site, Sakumono; others at Ahenema Kokoben in the Ashanti Region and Millenium city, Kasoa.



On page 4 of the will, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, whose Forestry Commission office was situated at the Achimota Forest until his death, states:



“I give my land situated at the Achimota Forest in the name of Jakaypro Limited and measuring 5.541 acres to the following persons forever.



– Yaw Amoateng Afriyie - One (1) acre



— Eva Akua Afriyie - One (1) acre



– Ivy Akua Afriyie - One (1) acre



– Elizabeth Asare Boateng (aka Mother) - One (1) acre



– Michael Owusu - 1.541 acres



On page 5 of the will, it is stated: “I give my land also situate at the Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng forever.



“I jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu. Upon my demise, my portion of the said land should be given to Ruth Korkor Odonkor.



“I give my portion of land that jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this will is domiciled in the USA forever."



The former Forestry Commission CEO also stated in the will that he owned land at the Ramsar area in Sakumono in Accra.



“I give my land situated at the Ramsar area at Sakumono in the Greater Accra Region and measuring 5.07 acres to my sisters Abena Saah and her children, Comfort Amoateng and her children, Abena Konadu and Juliet Akua Arko and her children on equal share basis forever,” the Will stated.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has indicated it will investigate the alleged inclusion of Achimota Forest lands in Sir John’s Last Will and Testament.



A statement issued on Sunday, May 22, 2022, the ministry, said the ministry took “a very serious view of the allegations.”



“The attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been drawn to a document making the rounds on social media, which alleges that the late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, had included portions of the Achimota Forest in his Will, and given out same to individuals who are said to be related to him.



“The Ministry takes a very serious view of the allegations and has requested for all documents relating to the lands in question, as part of an initial inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the claims. Considering that the issues that form the basis of the allegations predate the tenure of the current Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, it is important that he is seized with the full facts to enable him take appropriate action, if, indeed, there is any merit in the claims.



“The Ministry assures the general public and the good people of Ghana that it will ensure that the national interest is protected at all times, especially in matters pertaining to the Achimota Forest.”



Find below the list of lands from Sir John's Will as published by The Fourth Estate:



Two plots of land located in Ahenema Kokoben in the Ashanti Region.



Two plots of land with registration number GA56921 located in Oyarifa, which were acquired on November 6, 2018.



A 5.541-acre land located in Achimota Forest held in the name of Jakaypros Limited.



A 0.987-acre land located in Achimota Forest held in the name of Fasoh Limited.



Unspecified piece of land located in the Achimota Forest jointly owned with Charles Owusu.



An unspecified piece of land held in the name of DML located in the Achimota forest.



A 5.07-acre land at the Ramsar site, Sakumono.



Five plots of land located at Millenium city, Kasoa.



One plot of land with certificate number GA60802, located at Mempeheusem, East Legon, acquired on December 13, 2019.



Two plots of land approximately of 0.40acres located at No.7 ARS Lane, Ogbojo, near East Legon.



One plot of land near the Chain Homes Estate at East Airport Hills.



A piece of land numbered plot 139 located within the Adentaman District (aka Aviation land).