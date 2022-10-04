The 10 children of John Agyekum Kufuor’s mother and who they are

General News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Being one of the most celebrated Ghanaian presidents in Ghana’s current republic, John Agyekum Kufuor has naturally been a more popular person.



At least in relation to his family and what people know about them publicly, the above narrative makes better sense.



And then there is his brother, Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor, the other popular member, who served as Minister of Defence under his presidency in the early 2000s.



But what more do people know about his extended family and, even so, his siblings?



GhanaWeb chanced on the following details in a book authored by Kwame Addo-Kufuor, titled "Gold Coast Boy (A Memoir)."



In the book, the brother of the former president details who his siblings are, as well as a little information on what they do.



In all, there were 10 children born to their mother, Nana Ama Ampomah Dapaah. Their father was Nana Kojo Agyekum III, the Oyokohene of Kumasi.



Here is an excerpt from the book that highlights who and who are siblings of the former president, John Agyekum Kufuor:



“Mother had 10 children. The oldest is Nana Akua - wife of King Prempeh II, otherwise known as Otumfuo Osei Agyeman Prempeh II, the Asantehene. He assumed the throne in 1931 and passed away in 1970. Though brilliant academically, Nana Akua left school after standard seven to marry the Asantehene.



“She led a secluded life at the Manhyia Palace and in effect became like an aunt or second mother to her younger siblings. She is therefore called 'mama' by the rest of us.



“Francis comes after Nana Akua. He was educated at Achimota School and Bristol University, England. He did so well at Bristol that after his first degree in Chemistry, he was permitted to proceed straight to read a PhD programme without going for the masters. He is now a retired professor of KNUST, and former Chairman of the University Council.







“Rebecca comes third in the family. She was the wife of the late E.O. Dodoo - former Registrar of the University of Ghana. She was educated at Achimota School and the Nursing College at Plymouth in England. She subsequently became a Senior Nursing Officer.



“The fourth child, Kofi Boakye died in his infancy. Marian, the fifth, was educated at St. Monica's Secondary School and University of London, and later qualified as a barrister; the fifth or sixth woman to do so in Ghana's history. She retired as Chief State Attorney, and died in 1997. Rather a popular figure in Accra and Kumasi, she was mourned by many people upon her death.



“The sixth sibling is Cecilia - (Mrs. Campbell). Also a trained lawyer, she attended Achimota School and the University of London. Her husband Mr. Val Campbell, a Jamaican, was at one time the Solicitor General of Ghana. She retired as the Chief Legal Officer at the Lands Department of Ghana.



“The seventh is John who was educated at Prempeh College, Oxford University and Lincoln's Inn, London. He has had an illustrious political career. The President of the Republic of Ghana, from 2001 to 2008, John was once a Member of Parliament for Atwima Nwabiagya, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Progress Party Government of Professor Busia from 1969-1972.



“I, Kwame, the writer of this book, is the eighth of mother's children.



“George, of blessed memory, is the ninth sibling. He passed away in 2011. He was educated at Prempeh College and the University of Belfast and obtained BSc. in Economics and Masters in Business Administration. He worked as Senior Manager of Unilever and KBL and later set up his own Business KEYEDMAP Services; he was also the CEO of Atlantis Royal Company.



“The last of the siblings is Josephine - (Mrs. Josephine Kankam), also of blessed memory. Josephine was educated at St. Louis Secondary School in Kumasi, and Secretarial College in London.



“Her husband was the late surgeon Dr. Kwaku Kankam. Her first son, Kojo Kankam, an architect, is the current Apagyahene, Nana Owusu Afriyie IV.”



