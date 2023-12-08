'That was the funniest thing ever' - Embattled CPP chair details what happened in Kumasi

General News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The embattled National Chairperson of the Convention Poeples Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Frimpongmaa Sarpong Kumankumah, has described the recent events surrounding her supposed sacking from the party as the funniest thing ever.



This comes after the National Executive Council of the party, in a vote of no confidence dissolved all of its national executives officers on December 6, 2023.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, she shared her perspective on the events that unfolded during the National Executive Meeting (NEC) in Kumasi on December 5.



“On the 5th of December, we were in Kumasi, at the GNAT Hall, for our National Executive Meeting – the NEC meeting, and by the constitution, I, the chair and leader, is the one that presides over that meeting. So, I was there and it started.



"As has been said, I really didn’t have the agenda. I kept looking for it but then the brief agenda that we left here was that our executives have expanded. As you heard earlier, there were several times we were supposed to be having our elections but it was postponed for one or two reasons.



“However, we’ve been preparing for the grassroots and so we went to court and it was agreed that we start from the polling stations to the electoral areas, to the constituencies, and then the regional, national before we pick the flag. For the first time in the fourth republic, that was the commitment I took over and for the first time in the fourth republic, we have started that. So, we went back to NEC to be able to extend the time of the constituency and the regions, whose time had elapsed.



“After we deliberated, I asked for a break, then my organisers then said we should continue. I thought they were exhausted. So, I saw a big box come in and then papers started being distributed. Someone took one of them and it was petitions – copies of petitions that were against some fundraising that was going on that I had no clue about. Then, another petition here that related to me that said that I was doing work by myself; I’m going round not taking my organisers with me, that I’m doing mobilisation across the country, and for that reason, I’m being autocratic, and for that reason, as they were reading the petition, they are asking the NEC to vote for me to get out. So, I thought that was the funniest thing ever,” she said.



Akosua Frimpongmaa Sarpong Kuman kumah, along with Nana Yaa Jantuah, were notable figures in the national executives who were reportedly removed from their positions by the party.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



